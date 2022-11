Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Chartwell Law Offices on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mt. Hawley Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, challenging the denial of property damage claims, was filed by Smith Thompson Law on behalf of Charley's American Bar and Restaurant. The case is 8:22-cv-02728, Da Lugo Investment, LLC d/b/a Charleys American Bar and Restaurant v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 30, 2022, 3:09 PM