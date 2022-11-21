DA Larry Krasner Did Not Fire Ex-Prosecutor Carlos Vega Base...

News From Law.com

A federal jury determined that homicide prosecutor Carlos Vega failed to prove that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner fired him based on his age. And the jury, before U.S. District Judge Gene Pratter of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, returned the defense verdict Monday after about two hours of deliberation. Vega had been one of 30 assistant district attorneys asked to resign several days after Krasner took office. Vega, who had been 61 and set to retire in 2021, was terminated when he refused to step down.

November 21, 2022, 3:11 PM