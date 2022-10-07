Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | Class Actions | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | Class Actions

The nation's largest companies appear to be facing increasing levels of class action litigation. Law.com Radar surfaced more than 130 federal class actions against Fortune 500 companies last month, continuing an upward trend that tracks back at least a full year. During that span, the average monthly case count was nearly 45 percent higher than it was during the previous 12 months. The most heavily targeted companies include Amazon, Walmart, Ford Motor, JPMorgan Chase and Meta Platforms. Who's getting the work? Morgan Lewis & Bockius, Littler Mendelson, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Jackson Lewis lead the way in employment matters. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis is a go-to firm for product liability defense.

Fortune 500

October 07, 2022, 12:09 PM