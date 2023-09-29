Litigation Surge - Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure | MGM Reso...

Litigation Surge - Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure | MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts was hit with a flurry of lawsuits on Thursday. At least three federal cases were initiated against the hotel giant, including two class actions arising from a recent data breach which left customers unable to use room keys, gambling machines and other resort services. According to the complaints, hacking groups Scattered Spider and ALPHV a/k/a BlackCat impersonated an MGM employee using info from a LinkedIn page in order to obtain log-in credentials and infiltrate the systems of IT vendor Okta, which has been sued in the past over alleged security deficiencies. Caesars Entertainment is facing a string of lawsuits over a similar cyberattack. Yesterday's suits were brought by several firms including Hausfeld, DiCello Levitt and Bursor & Fisher.

September 29, 2023, 12:47 PM

