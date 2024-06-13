Litigation Surge - Industrial, Chemicals & Materials | Calif...

Litigation Surge - Industrial, Chemicals & Materials | California

Law.com Radar detected a surge of litigation in the industrial and chemicals sector in California last month. The platform surfaced 20 federal lawsuits filed by or against companies on Radar's sector watchlist, more than twice the typical monthly average. Driving the surge are four cases filed against building materials supplier CRH and other defendants by former employees who allegedly suffered disparate treatment on the basis of race or disability. Of note, all four complaints allege that the Social Security Administration notified the defendants of discrepancies regarding social security numbers on file for the employees, all four of whom were purportedly fired on the same day after confronting the defendants about the mismatch. The companies are represented by Jackson Lewis.

June 13, 2024, 1:14 PM

