Litigation Trend - Louisiana | Labor & Employment | Law.com ...

Litigation Trend - Louisiana | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation is ramping up in Louisiana federal courts. More than 35 cases were initiated in September, continuing a rising trend which traces back about 11 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have increased by over 30 percent from the previous 12-month average. As in other states where employment litigation is trending upward, many suits allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability. Who's getting the work? Many plaintiffs are backed by Downer Jones, the Law Office of Kevin S. Vogeltanz and Bohrer Brady, while go-to defense firms include Adams & Reese, Ogletree Deakins and the Kullman Firm.

October 13, 2023, 2:10 PM

