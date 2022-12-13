Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Twitter | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Twitter

Twitter was slapped with a cluster of lawsuits last week, two of which arise from the company's recent acquisition by Elon Musk. At least three federal cases were filed against the social media giant, including an employment lawsuit alleging that last month's layoffs had a disparate impact on female employees. Another suit accused Twitter of refusing to pay nearly $200,000 for private jet services authorized by previous CEO Parag Agrawal, and the company was also hit with patent claims over its use of content filters such as 'hearts' and 'handles.'

Internet & Social Media

December 13, 2022, 7:21 PM