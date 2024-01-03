Litigation Surge - Health & Life Insurance | COVID-19 | Law....

Litigation Surge - Health & Life Insurance | COVID-19

Major health insurers were hit with a cluster of COVID-related lawsuits in New York last week. At least five cases were filed in New York Eastern District Court against Fortune 500 health insurance companies including Centene, Cigna, CVS, Elevance Health and UnitedHealth. All five lawsuits were brought by Biodiagnostic Labs, which seeks nearly $8.4 million in reimbursement for COVID-19 testing services; Biodiagnostic Labs is represented by the Berkman Law Office.

Health Care

January 03, 2024, 12:17 PM

nature of claim: /