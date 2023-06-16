Litigation Surge - California | Contract Litigation | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - California | Contract Litigation

Zhejiang Chic Robot Technology, a manufacturer of electric scooters and hoverboards, launched a flurry of contract cases yesterday in California Central District Court with the backing of Tarter Krinsky & Drogin. The firm brought at least four lawsuits on behalf of the company collectively seeking $6.6 million in allegedly unpaid invoices for electric scooters. The suits target Phantom E-Moto, Trademoor, Xprit International and Matsunichi Digital USA.

June 16, 2023, 12:29 PM

