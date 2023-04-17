Litigation Surge - Georgia | Cardinal Health | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Georgia | Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health and subsidiary Kendall Patient Recovery were hit with a string of toxic tort cases in Georgia last week. At least 15 federal lawsuits were filed on behalf of Augusta residents who developed cancer and other ailments based on alleged exposure to ethylene oxide emitted from KPR's medical device sterilization plant. While cases began piling up against KPR as early as 2021, several lawsuits were dismissed without prejudice in late 2022 by Chief Judge J. Randal Hall of the Southern District; last week's renewal complaints, filed in the Northern District, target new parties and assert additional causes of action. The defendants are represented by Baker & Hostetler.

Fortune 500

April 17, 2023, 5:19 PM

