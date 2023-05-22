Litigation Surge - Public Interest & Nonprofit | The GEO Gro...

Litigation Surge - Public Interest & Nonprofit | The GEO Group

There was an uptick in litigation last week against the GEO Group, which operates private prisons and detention centers for profit. At least three federal cases were filed, one of which accuses a male officer at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility of beating a female inmate's face with a metal pipe and biting her breast. Another suit was brought on behalf of an inmate who was stabbed due to alleged understaffing and corruption at the Lawrenceville Correctional Facility, and Hispanic officers who worked at an ICE processing center in California allege that they were treated worse than non-Hispanic workers, such as being forced to clean employees' spills and track daily movements in a logbook.

May 22, 2023

