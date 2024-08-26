Litigation Surge - New York | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Patent

Patent litigation spiked in New York last week. At least 12 patent lawsuits were filed, roughly four times higher than the typical weekly average for the Empire State. What triggered the surge? Direction IP Law and Loaknauth Law launched four lawsuits on behalf of Virtual Creative Artists LLC, which has filed numerous patent cases against internet and social media companies over multimedia features such as 'hearts' and 'thumbs up' icons; companies under fire include SoundCloud, Meetup, Seeking Alpha and 1stDibs.com. Plus, two suits brought by Rabicoff Law allege that chip-on-board logic modules sold by Marubeni America and Swissbit NA infringe a patent owned by Helix Microinnovations.

Internet & Social Media

August 26, 2024, 2:28 PM