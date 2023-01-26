New Suit - Employment

D7 Roofing and Kehrer Brothers West Roofing filed a lawsuit against the National Roofing Industry Pension Plan and other roofers' unions on Thursday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Thompson Coburn and Dowd Bennett, arises from an underlying arbitration in which the plaintiffs were held jointly and severally liable for wage-and-hour violations. The plaintiffs seek a declaration that D7 Roofing is not a signatory to the collective bargaining agreement and therefore cannot be held jointly and severally liable for the award. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00091, D7 Roofing LLC et al. v. United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 26, 2023, 7:26 PM