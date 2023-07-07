Litigation Surge - Securities | Pomerantz LLP | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Securities | Pomerantz LLP

Pomerantz LLP, a class action law firm representing individual and institutional investors, launched a barrage of securities cases last month in California. At least five federal securities class actions were filed by the law firm in June. While the cases span a variety of industries — from cannabis operations in Canada to mineral mining in Brazil to AI-powered cybersecurity defense online — the playbook is the same in every lawsuit: the defendant company's underwhelming financial performance is characterized as a fraudulent deception of investors under the Securities Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5. Co-counsel includes Holzer & Holzer, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman and Wohl & Fruchter.

July 07, 2023, 2:23 PM

