Litigation Surge - Texas | Copyright | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Texas | Copyright

Strike 3 Holdings, an adult film company known for aggressively enforcing its copyrights against online infringers, launched a new volley of suits this past week in Texas. The company and counsel at Houston-based Beik Law Firm brought more than 50 new suits last week against 'John Doe' defendants. While copyright suits by Strike 3 are fairly common, the volume of cases across the state this past week was about eight times the typical weekly average.

Internet & Social Media

October 25, 2022, 2:32 PM