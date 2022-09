Litigation Surge - Trademark | Adidas

Sportswear company Adidas launched a flurry of trademark infringement suits this past week in Florida to protect its distinctive three-strip logo. The company filed four new lawsuits last week targeting online retailers over the alleged sale of counterfeit products. The volume of cases was significantly higher than the company's typical weekly average for trademark enforcement actions in Florida.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 12, 2022, 1:13 PM