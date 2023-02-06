Litigation Surge - Data Breach | T-Mobile | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | T-Mobile

T-Mobile was hit with a storm of data breach class actions last month in federal courts across the country. At least seven class actions were filed in January alleging that a Nov. 2022 cyberattack may have exposed the private information of 37 million customers. T-Mobile announced the new breach just one day before a hearing on final approval for its $350 million settlement of claims relating to an Aug. 2021 cyberattack. The plaintiffs are backed by several firms including Hausfeld, Keller Rohrback and Stueve Siegel Hanson.

Telecommunications

February 06, 2023, 5:52 PM