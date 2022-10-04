Litigation Trend - Delaware | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Delaware | Patent

Patent litigation is trending down in the U.S. District of Delaware. Just 27 cases were initiated in September. That's roughly 50 percent below typical and continues a strong downward shift that tracks back to April 2022. What's driving the trend? Patent litigators are likely to point to an April order from U.S. District Chief Judge Colm Connolly that requires litigants to disclose third-party litigation funding sources, plus the individual members of partnerships, joint ventures and LLCs. The measure was seen as a push for transparency, but one likely to spook plaintiffs in patent cases, where ownership and financial interests can get complicated.

Technology

October 04, 2022, 12:03 PM