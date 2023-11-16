Litigation Surge - Illinois | Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Taft Stettinius & Hollister launched a flurry of IP enforcement actions in Illinois yesterday. At least three federal lawsuits were filed on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions, which owns the pay-per-view broadcasting rights for various UFC fights and boxing matches; the suits target multiple bars and restaurants in the suburbs of Chicago and St. Louis for allegedly airing fights without Joe Hand's permission in violation of the federal Communications Act. Businesses in the crosshairs include Roma Cafe, Prestige Sports Bar and Hank & Lilly's Creekside.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 16, 2023, 12:39 PM

nature of claim: /