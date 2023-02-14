Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Norfolk Southern | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern was hit with a flurry of toxic tort class actions this past week over a chemical spill resulting from a Feb. 3 train derailment. Four federal lawsuits were filed in Ohio alleging that the 100-car wreck in East Palestine caused vinyl chloride, benzene residue and other carcinogenic compounds to be released into the air and water, prompting an immediate evacuation of nearby homes and businesses and eventually spreading throughout a 30-mile radius. The suits are backed by Grant & Eisenhofer and several other plaintiffs firms.

Transportation & Logistics

February 14, 2023, 1:18 PM