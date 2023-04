Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against MTM Management to Oregon District Court. The suit, filed by Stoel Rives on behalf of D6 LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to purchase sufficient quantities of apple tubs under a requirements contract. The case is 3:23-cv-00613, D6 LLC v. MTM Management LLC.

Oregon

April 26, 2023, 8:45 PM

Plaintiffs

D6 LLC

Plaintiffs

Stoel Rives

defendants

Mtm Management, LLC

defendant counsels

The Hawley Troxell Way

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract