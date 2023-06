Litigation Surge - Washington | ERISA

Teamsters administrator Northwest Administrators launched a flurry of ERISA cases yesterday in Washington. At least six federal lawsuits were filed seeking trust contributions from several defendants including Iron Mountain, AmeriPride Services and the Los Angeles County Fair Association. All six suits are backed by the Seattle-based employment firm Reid McCarthy Ballew & Leahy.

June 14, 2023, 12:34 PM

