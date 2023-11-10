Litigation Surge - Maryland | Labor & Employment | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Maryland | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged yesterday in Maryland District Court. At least seven employment lawsuits were initiated, three of which target a Fresenius Kidney Care facility in Bethesda; according to the complaints, nursing staff from Ethiopia and Eritrea were disciplined by a new Clinical Manager for 'speaking [their] own language' at the facility, then fired and replaced with younger employees after submitting complaints to HR. The plaintiffs are backed by the Law Office of Neil S. Hyman; Fresenius has turned to Fisher & Phillips for defense.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 10, 2023, 12:34 PM

