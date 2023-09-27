Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Caesars Entertainment | Law...

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment was hit with a flurry of data breach class actions last week over a Sept. 2023 cyberattack. At least four federal lawsuits were filed accusing the hotel giant of mishandling the personally identifiable information of thousands of individuals, including social security and credit card information. The breach has been attributed to the hacking group 'Scattered Spider' a/k/a 'Roasted Oktapus,' which uses phishing schemes to obtain Okta credentials and bypass authentication procedures. MGM Resorts was also hit with a wave of lawsuits last week over a similar attack. Who's bringing the heat? Plaintiffs firms include Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert, Stranch Jennings & Garvey and the O'Mara Law Firm.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 27, 2023, 4:58 PM

