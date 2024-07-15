Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent

Patent cases skyrocketed in Texas last week. At least 62 patent lawsuits were filed, more than twice the typical weekly average for the Lone Star State. What triggered the surge? Torus Ventures launched 25 cases alleging that businesses' encryption algorithms for protecting digital content infringe the plaintiff's patent; the suits, backed by Rabicoff Law, primarily target companies in the banking, insurance and consulting sectors. Plus, several major food chains including Domino's Pizza, IHOP and Jack in the Box were sued by Fall Line Patents over claims that their collection of location-specific questionnaire responses through their mobile apps infringe the plaintiff's patent; Fall Line Patents is represented by Antonelli Harrington & Thompson.

Banking & Financial Services

July 15, 2024, 1:31 PM