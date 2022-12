Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Schmittinger Rodriguez

Schmittinger & Rodriguez, a Delaware-based firm, launched a swarm of COVID-related employment cases in November. The firm filed 11 new suits in Delaware District Court last month accusing Bayhealth Medical Center and the Nemours Foundation of wrongfully denying employees' requests for a medical or religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Health Care

December 08, 2022, 6:35 PM