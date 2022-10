Litigation Surge - Washington | Patent

Law.com Radar detected a wave of patent filings last month in Washington Western District Court. At least nine cases were initiated including two suits against video game operator Valve. The Valve suits, brought by Meyler Legal, accuse the Bellevue, Washington-based company of infringing on patents related to GPS software and digital media communication technology.

Technology

October 06, 2022, 4:20 PM