Litigation Surge - Privacy | Meta Platforms | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Privacy | Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms is facing a new onslaught of privacy class actions that center on how the social media company tracks users who tap on third-party web links within the Facebook, Instagram or Messenger apps. A trio of lawsuits filed on Thursday in the Northern District of California accuse Meta of circumventing user privacy settings by redirecting users to an in-app browser whenever the user opens a third-party web link within its apps. According to the suits, the practice allows Meta to track users and intercept data in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act and other laws. At least two additional cases have been filed based on similar allegations. Who's backing the suits? Milberg, Girard Sharp, and Markovits, Stock & DeMarco have filed cases on behalf of Facebook and Instagram users.

Internet & Social Media

September 23, 2022, 1:57 PM