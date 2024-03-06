Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Golden Corral Corporation

Restaurant chain Golden Corral was hit with a cluster of data breach class actions last month in North Carolina. At least five federal class actions were launched on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in an Aug. 2023 cyberattack; according to the complaints, Golden Corral failed to provide notice until Feb. 2024. Most of the suits are backed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman. Who's on defense? Golden Corral is represented by Poyner Spruill.

Cybersecurity

March 06, 2024, 2:23 PM

