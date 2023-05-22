Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Union Pacific | Law....

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Union Pacific

Union Pacific was slapped with a cluster of ADA lawsuits last week in Nebraska over its 'Fitness-for-Duty' policy. At least five federal cases were filed accusing the railroad company of imposing a blanket ban on employees who disclose certain health conditions, even if they're able to perform the essential functions of the job. The claims were filed as part of a class action in 2016, but the Eighth Circuit reversed class certification in Mar. 2020, triggering a wave of individual cases. Who's bringing the heat? The plaintiffs are backed by Nichols Kaster.

May 22, 2023, 2:25 PM

