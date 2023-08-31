Litigation Surge - Privacy | Meta Platforms | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Privacy | Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms was hit with a cluster of privacy class actions on Wednesday. At least three federal cases were filed, two of which were brought by Bursor & Fisher on behalf of drivers in New Jersey and Nevada; according to the complaints, when Facebook users visit those states' DMV websites, tracking pixels installed by Facebook collect information about driver's license renewals, car registrations and other activity in violation of the federal Drivers Privacy Protection Act. Meta Platforms was also named in a lawsuit against Santa Barbara hospital system Cottage Health; the suit is part of a wave of cases accusing hospitals of sharing patients' HIPAA-protected health information with Facebook through tracking pixels on their websites.

Technology

August 31, 2023, 12:36 PM

nature of claim: /