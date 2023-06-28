Litigation Surge - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Illinois | Law...

Litigation Surge - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Illinois

Major food and beverage companies were hit with a flurry of lawsuits last week in Illinois, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected five federal cases against companies on Radar's sector watchlist, including a trio of data breach class actions arising from a Feb. 2023 cyberattack against Bryan Cave which compromised sensitive information belonging to its client Mondelez International. Plus, Chick-fil-A and Cracker Barrel were sued for allegedly failing to provide sufficient access to their locations for individuals with disabilities.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 28, 2023, 12:41 PM

