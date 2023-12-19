Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Contract Litigation | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Contract Litigation

La Quinta Inns & Suites launched a cluster of franchise lawsuits on Monday in New Jersey District Court. The hotel chain filed three lawsuits against a former franchisee and his companies which operated La Quinta hotels in Louisiana; the complaints seek over $2.6 million in unpaid royalties, liquidated damages and other expenses based on the defendants' premature termination of the franchise agreements. La Quinta is represented by DLA Piper.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 19, 2023, 1:25 PM

