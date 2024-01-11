Litigation Trend - Technology | Labor & Employment | Law.com...

Litigation Trend - Technology | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation is heating up in the technology sector. At least 34 federal employment suits were initiated in December against Fortune 500 tech companies, continuing a rising trend which traces back at least one year. In 2022, about 15 federal employment suits were initiated against Fortune 500 tech companies per month; in 2023, that number shot up to 23 cases per month. Driving the trend are claims of discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability as well as wage-and-hour claims. Amazon is especially under fire: the company was named as a defendant in more than half the suits filed during the trend period.

January 11, 2024, 2:08 PM

