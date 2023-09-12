Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | Patent

The nation's largest businesses are seeing a decline in patent litigation. Only 39 patent suits were filed by or against Fortune 500 companies last month, down 25 percent from the typical monthly average and continuing a downward trend dating back at least 11 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have dropped by roughly 15 percent. The dip could be a sign that court orders adopted last year to curb patent suits in Delaware District Court and Texas Western District Court are working as intended. Some of the most heavily targeted companies include Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

Fortune 500

September 12, 2023, 12:53 PM

