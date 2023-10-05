Litigation Surge - Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure | Nevada

Cases swarmed in the hospitality and tourism industry in Nevada last month as Caesars and MGM were hit with a dual cyberattack. The resorts were hit with more than 10 federal lawsuits last month in Nevada, most of which accuse the companies of failing to implement adequate safeguards to prevent the theft of customers' personally identifiable information by the hacking groups Scattered Spider and ALPHV a/k/a BlackCat. In both instances, cybercriminals purportedly used info from LinkedIn to impersonate employees of MGM and Caesars and obtain login credentials in order to hack the systems of IT vendor Okta. The suits are backed by several firms including Hausfeld, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and DiCello Levitt.

Fortune 500

October 05, 2023, 2:28 PM

nature of claim: /