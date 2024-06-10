Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Health & Life Insurance | L...

Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Health & Life Insurance

Major health insurers were swarmed with cases in federal court last week. At least 79 federal lawsuits were initiated against Fortune 500 health insurance companies, an 80% jump from the typical weekly average. What triggered the surge? At least 13 antitrust lawsuits were launched on behalf of health care providers against Aetna, Cigna, Elevance Health, UnitedHealth and MultiPlan; the suits are part of a wave of cases accusing insurers of colluding by using MultiPlan's algorithmic repricing tools to suppress reimbursement rates for out-of-network services. All 13 lawsuits were brought by Arnall Golden Gregory and Napoli Shkolnik PLLC.

Fortune 500

June 10, 2024, 1:16 PM

nature of claim: /