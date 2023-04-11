Litigation Surge - Entertainment, Sports & Media | Class Act...

Litigation Surge - Entertainment, Sports & Media | Class Actions

Law.com Radar detected a surge of class actions in California last week targeting major media and entertainment companies. Five federal cases were surfaced by the platform, including two suits arising from Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter: one on behalf of unpaid vendors and contractors, and another on behalf of employees who were fired en masse without notice. Also, the NCAA and several athletic conferences were slapped with antitrust claims over Academic Achievement Awards, which the NCAA prohibited until the Supreme Court's 2021 decision in NCAA v. Alston. The suit, brought by Winston & Strawn and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, seeks damages on behalf of athletes who would have been eligible for the awards had the ban not been in effect.

April 11, 2023, 2:33 PM

