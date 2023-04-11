Litigation Surge - Securities | Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freem...

Litigation Surge - Securities | Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

Wolf Haldenstein, which specializes in corporate and securities litigation, filed a swarm of cases in New York last month challenging various mergers and acquisitions. The firm launched nearly 10 federal cases in March accusing corporate officers and directors of providing false or misleading information about the proposed transaction. Deals under fire include BP's $1.3 billion acquisition of TravelCenters, Sanofi's $2.9 billion purchase of Provention Bio and CVS's $10.6 billion acquisition of Oak Street Health. All nine suits were filed on behalf of shareholders Elaine Wang and Ryan O'Dell, who have been plaintiffs in countless 'merger strike' suits.

April 11, 2023, 7:13 PM

