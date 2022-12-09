Litigation Trend - Florida | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Florida | Trademark

Trademark suits are skyrocketing in Florida. Eighty trademark cases were initiated last month in Florida federal courts, more than twice the typical monthly average and continuing a trend dating back roughly five months. During the trend period, the monthly average has risen by more than 40 percent from the previous year. The growth is mainly driven by two companies: CreeLED has launched an aggressive litigation campaign over counterfeit LED chips, and GS Holistic is on a similar filing spree against sellers of counterfeit smoking accessories. Who's backing the plaintiffs? The Ticktin Law Group, Brickell Law Group and Stephen M. Gaffigan PA are among the most active firms.

Florida

December 09, 2022, 5:48 PM