Horizon Therapeutics was hit with an onslaught of product liability cases last month in Illinois as cases continue piling up over Tepezza. More than a dozen new suits were filed claiming that the thyroid eye disease drug causes permanent hearing loss and tinnitus. On June 2, the cases were consolidated in the Northern District of Illinois and assigned to Judge Thomas M. Durkin. Who's on defense? Horizon is represented by Frost Brown Todd.

June 05, 2023, 7:38 PM

