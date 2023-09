Litigation Surge - Washington | ERISA

Teamsters administrator Northwest Administrators launched a flurry of ERISA lawsuits yesterday in Washington. Five cases were filed over allegedly unpaid pension contributions; companies under fire include Mondelez Global, DHL Express, CY Expo, SP Plus and C J Concrete Construction. Northwest Administrators is represented by Reid Ballew Leahy & Holland.

September 13, 2023, 1:01 PM

