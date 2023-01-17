Litigation Surge - Health Care | South Carolina | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Health Care | South Carolina

Medical records company ChartSwap and various health care providers removed a cluster of consumer class actions to South Carolina District Court last week, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected six cases accusing ChartSwap of overcharging patients' attorneys for medical records in violation of the South Carolina Physicians' Patient Records Act. The surge is driven by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, which filed an identical swarm of lawsuits in November against records provider Ciox Health. Notably, Ciox Health agreed to pay $1.85 million last September to settle claims of overcharging for medical records under Texas law. ChartSwap is represented by Nexsen Pruet.

Health Care

January 17, 2023, 1:39 PM