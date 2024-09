Litigation Surge - Kentucky | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged last month in Kentucky federal courts. At least 36 cases were initiated, more than double the typical monthly average. Most of the suits allege discrimination on the basis of age, disability, gender or race. Who's bringing the heat? Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer has been especially active on the plaintiffs side.

Kentucky

September 13, 2024, 12:34 PM