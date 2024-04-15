Litigation Surge - Class Actions | General Motors | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | General Motors

General Motors was hit with a cluster of class actions this past week. At least three federal class actions were filed, two in California Central District Court. One of the California suits, brought by the Kazerouni Law Group on behalf of a class of Chevrolet Camaro owners, alleges that signals from electronic key fobs or 'smart keys' can be intercepted by nearby devices, allowing the vehicle to be stolen. The other California suit, brought by Morgan & Morgan and the Emerson Firm, contends that systems installed in certain GM vehicles collect information about driving behavior, then transmit the data through intermediary LexisNexis to insurance companies which use it to increase premiums.

April 15, 2024, 1:17 PM

