Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | McDonalds | Law.com ...

McDonald's was hit with a flurry of employment cases last month. At least four federal employment suits were initiated against the company in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. Two of the suits allege discrimination on the basis of race and disability, while a minor formerly employed at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania alleges that she was sexually assaulted within her first week of employment by a co-worker who threatened to kill the plaintiff and her family if she reported the incident. McDonald's has turned to Baker & Hostetler to defend against one of the discrimination suits.

February 13, 2024, 12:07 PM

