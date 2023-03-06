Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Personal Injury | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Personal Injury

Personal injury cases skyrocketed last month in North Carolina, primarily under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022. More than 150 federal personal injury cases - nearly 12 times the typical monthly average - were initiated in North Carolina in February, most of which were brought on behalf of veterans, servicemembers and civilian workers who were exposed to contaminated water at the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base and developed cancer and other diseases. Plaintiffs must first submit their claims for administrative adjudication, then can file suit in court six months later; for many plaintiffs, that six-month window expired in February, triggering the surge. The Bell Legal Group and Lewis & Roberts are driving most of the litigation.

March 06, 2023, 3:03 PM