Who Got The Work

Paul A. Alarcon, Colton Parks and Samuel Q. Schleier of Bowman and Brooke and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partner Randy Luskey have stepped in to represent Uber in a pending lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 1 in California Northern District Court by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise, is part of a wave of cases accusing Uber of failing to protect passengers from sexual assault by drivers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White, is 4:23-cv-03852, D. v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

August 30, 2023, 8:02 AM

