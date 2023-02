Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dykema Gossett on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AGCS Marine Insurance to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Loree & Lipscomb on behalf of D. Reynolds LP, which seeks over $1 million for commercial property damage claims. The case is 3:23-cv-00311, D. Reynolds, LP v. AGCS Marine Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 10, 2023, 2:03 PM