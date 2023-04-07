New Suit

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security was sued by nearly 20 anonymous asylum applicants on Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, accuses the department of unlawfully prioritizing recent applications under a 'last-in, first-out' policy at the expense of applicants who have been seeking asylum for longer. According to the complaint, the new policy, which took effect in 2018, has failed to address backlog issues as the number of pending asylum applications has grown from roughly 300,000 to nearly 600,000. The case is 1:23-cv-00943, Z.D. et al. v. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services et al.

Government

April 07, 2023, 5:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

defendants

Director Ur Mendoza Jaddou

Mr. Alejandro Mayorkas

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscis)

US Department of Homeland Security

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision